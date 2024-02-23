Driver granted bail, sentence deferred  for rearing animals in house

Haruna Abdul Mohay­imin, a driver, has been granted GH¢10,000 bail with a surety by the Hohoe Magistrate Court for rearing and keeping cattle in his house.

The court also deferred the sentence of the convict to March 14, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Prosecuting, Mr Frank Azila-Gbettor, told the court presided over by Mr John Evans Ocran that the convict lived in Zongo (Chief Imam’s premises) and reared cattle in his father’s premises at Gbi-Bla (Picnic), where his mother and other sib­lings resided.

Mr Azila-Gbettor said on November 7, 2023, a team of Environmental Health Officers on their routine house-to-house inspection entered the convict’s premises and detected that he (convict) was rearing cattle and sheep in his father’s premises under insanitary conditions.

The court heard that the action might endanger the health of the occupants and people inhabiting the neighbourhood.

Mr Azila-Gbettor said the officers reported the nuisances created by the convict to the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, who invited him (con­vict) to the office for education on sanitation.

The prosecution said the con­vict was educated and ordered to relocate his animals to a conve­nient place within 14 days dated November 13 to 24, 2023.

Mr Azila-Gbettor said after the deadline, efforts made by the officers for the convict to relo­cate the animals fell on deaf ears.

He said the Environmental Health Officers made a follow-up visit to the premises and realised the nuisance was still in existence.

Mr Azila-Gbettor said the officers visited the premises again but the nuisance condition of the animals remained the same.

He said the rearing of cattle in dwelling premises exposed the public inhabiting to zoonotic diseases such as tuberculosis, anthrax, contagious bovine, and pluero-pneumonia.

Mr Azila-Gbettor told the court that cow dung and the accompanying breeding of houseflies was also another major nuisance in human habitations.

The court ordered the convict to stop rearing the animals and relocate them from the premises, liaise with the Environmental Health Officers for a convenient place, which must be inspected by the officers to determine its suitability.

The convict is to carry out the order before reappearing in court on the adjourned date.

—GNA