Dr Okoe-Boye launches book on COVID-19 pandemic

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, last Thursday launched a book titled ‘Fellow Ghanaians’, authored by the Minister of Health-desig­nate, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, in Accra.

The 167-page book details a comprehensive narrative detailing Ghana’s national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and highlights approach adopted by both govern­ment and the people in dealing with the pandemic.

It records the processes activated by government from the initial dis­covery of the virus in Ghana to the rapid development, adoption, and execution of containment measures.

The book covers the imposition of restrictions, the procurement and distribution of vaccines, and the sub­sequent relaxation of these restric­tions by Ghanaian authorities.

Launching it, President Akufo-Ad­do said that his popular phrase ‘Fellow Ghanaians’, which became synonymous with his weekly address­es during the COVID-19 Pandemic, was more than a cliché that must continue to inspire the country to greater heights.

He said the phrase represented a rallying call that united the country towards defeating a common enemy, adding, “‘Fellow Ghanaians’ rep­resents something much greater; it is the symbol of hope and inspiration for future generations, a reminder that even in our darkest times, we can find light and strength in our unity.”

President Akufo-Addo commend­ed Dr Okoe Boye for putting the book together, stressing that “its importance as a historical record for future generations to understand how Ghana tackled the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic is not in doubt”.

“The title of the book by one of the exceptional young appointees in my government is truly humbling. It is the testament of the resilience and strength of the Ghanaian spirit, even in the face of unprecedented challenges. It is the tribute of the complex acts of kindness, courage, and sacrifice that define our response to the pandemic.”

The President said beyond the title, the book was very significant to him personally.

“As we reflect on the pages of this book and the account it contains, let us remember the lessons we have learned and the progress we have made; let us commit ourselves to the values that bind us together as Ghanaians — compassion, resilience, and solidarity,” he said.

Dr Okoe Boye, on his part, said the book recounted the importance of documenting Ghana’s journey in combating COVID-19 as a member of the response team.

He said the book sets Ghana apart as the only country to have docu­mented its pandemic response in such a detailed manner.

“This book was written absolutely out of an effort to tell our story ourselves, to honour the memory of those we lost, and to acknowledge the courage of the nation’s leader in those perilous times,” he said.

The Minister of Health-designate explained that there was no commer­cial intent behind the book and that monies realised from the sales would be used in financing the construction of health facilities in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region and the LEK­MA Hospital in the Greater Accra Region.

The first copy of the book was sold for GH¢1 million and bought by Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong of Jospong Group of Companies.

In addition, Tobinco Group Limit­ed procured a copy for GH¢500,000, while the Chief of Staff bought the fourth copy for GH¢200,000.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL