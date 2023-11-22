Collective responsibility needed for economic success – Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkru­mah, has stressed the need for a collective effort in steering Ghana towards sustain­able economic growth.

Contributing to the 2024 budget debate on the floor of Parliament yesterday, Mr Nkrumah said the government alone cannot bear the responsibility for effective budget execution and advocated a comprehensive, all-hands-on-deck approach in implementing the policy document.

“Amidst our economic chal­lenges, let us remember we have a collective responsibility for our economic growth. Together, unit­ed in purpose, we can implement the robust strategies outlined in the 2024 budget to shape a prosperous future for Ghana,” the minister said.

He emphasised the need for concerted efforts from vari­ous stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance, Parliament, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), and even citizens in actively participating and ensuring the meticulous im­plementation of the budget.

Delving into economic policy analysis, Mr Nkrumah emphasised the need for a well-thought-out economic policy to effectively track and achieve developmental goals.

He highlighted two pivotal agendas: the Stability Agenda, focusing on inflation, exchange rates, and interest rates with support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the Growth Agenda, featuring a com­prehensive 5-year strategy with a 14-month emphasis on priority areas like agriculture, aquaculture, tourism, creative arts, sports, and digitisation.

He highlighted government’s commitment to social intervention programmes, Mr Nkrumah cited LEAP, Capitation Grant, School Feeding Program, NHIS, Teacher and Nursing Trainee Allowance, and Free SHS. The IMF’s com­mendation underscored the priori­tisation of these programmes.

In his concluding remarks, Mr Nkrumah emphasised the need for a sustained and disciplined ap­proach to the government’s clear and robust growth program.

He urged Ghanaians, especially the youth, to seize the opportuni­ties within the country to establish businesses that will go further in creating more job opportunities for other Ghanaians.