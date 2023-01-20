Dr Bawumia supports 47th SWAG Awards with GH¢50,000

The Vice Presi­dent, Dr Maha­mudu Bawumia, has donated GH¢50,000 to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), to support the 47th edition of the association’s awards.

The SWAG Awards is held annually to honour distinguished Ghanaian sportsmen and sports­women who excelled and brought honours to the country in 2022.

An aide to the Vice Presi­dent, Tamimu Issah, presented the amount to the President of SWAG, Mr Kwabena Yeboah, and Secretary General, Charles Osei Asibey on Wednesday.

Out of the total amount, Dr Bawumia is donating GH¢10,000 each to winners of two award cat­egories; the Female Footballer of the Year and the Sports Journalist of the Year, with the remaining 30,000 to aid the SWAG in its organisation.

Last year, Dr Bawumia support­ed the 46th SWAG Awards with GH¢50,000 and similarly, present­ed GH¢10,000 each to the Female Footballer of the Year and the Sports Journalist of the Year.

Speaking at the 46th SWAG Awards as the Special Guest, Vice President Bawumia explained that his financial support towards the two special award categories, was to encourage female footballers. On the Sports Journalist of the Year, the Vice President explained that his support was to encourage sports journalists to continue to make meaningful contributions to the development of sports in the country.

The President of SWAG, Kwabena Yeboah, expressed the Association’s gratitude to Dr Bawumia for his support, once again.

The Vice President has often earned plaudits for his benevolent support to sports organisations, with beneficiaries including RTU, King Faisal, Hasaacas Ladies, Am­pem Darkoa Ladies, SWAG, etc

The 47th MTN/Adamus SWAG Awards comes off at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on January 28, 2023.