Don’t engage in activities that will derail your further studies – Dr Kwegyiriba

Junior High School (JHS) students who recently finished their Basic Edu­cation Certificate Examination (BECE) have been advised against engaging in activities that could derail their pursuit of further studies and better life in future.

At a valedictory ceremony organised for students of the Saint Francis JHS at Hohoe in the Volta Region on Saturday, the Princi­pal of the Saint Francis College of Educa­tion, Dr Adwoa Kwegyiriba, said there were numerous temptations outside there that could impede the progress of these young students, therefore, they must be guided not to fall prey.

She said one such temptation was indulg­ing in premarital sex as such, cautioning that “you must not engage in such practices especially you the girls”.

The ceremony was held for the 269 grad­uates of St Francis JHS ‘A’ and ‘B’ and was on the theme: “Resilient” at Hohoe over the weekend.

She asked the graduates to be resilient and focused on whatever they wished to become in life because they could become anything that they put their minds to, stressing that “With determination, you can achieve your dreams.”

Dr Kwegyiriba reminded the graduates that life was full of ups and downs and in the unlikely event that some of them did not pass their examinations, they should not regard it as failure but rather see it as an opportunity to re-write the examination and pass.

According to the principal, with resilience they could become successful in their future endeavours, and added that there was noth­ing that they could not achieve in life if they were purposeful, and that there was nothing that they would not be able to achieve if they decided to become successful persons.

The Priest in charge of St Augustine Cath­olic Church at Hohoe, the Rev. Fr Daniel Tenu, urged the graduates to let what they were taught in school reflect in their conduct in their respective communities because society held them in high esteem.

Rev. Fr Tenu observed that some parents struggled to look after them, therefore they should support them during the period they wait for their results, and said the destiny of their families were in their hands because much was invested in them to enable them to succeed in life.

The headmasters of St Francis JHS ‘A’ and ‘B’, Mr Daniel Agbetawokpor and Francis Awuku urged the graduates to be good am­bassadors of the schools, which were among the best JHSs in the Volta Region.

