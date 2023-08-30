Disciplinary Committee quizzes  Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong yesterday reported to the disciplinary committee of the New Patriotic Party for misconduct during the super delegates conference on Saturday.

Mr Agyapong was seen in a widely circulated video making threats to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over alleged attacks on his agents.

Also, four others, Hopeson Adorye, Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo and Musa Sulemana would face the disciplinary committee in the coming days.

The spokesperson of the Elections Committee, Mr Afenyo Markin said the discussions with the aggrieved aspirants were fruitful and was hopeful they would continue in the subsequent days.

“Some agents came up with isolated events that occurred during the super delegates conference. We heard them, they had an opportunity to give us a full report on what happened,” he revealed.

He explained that the meetings would also provide the opportunity for further engagements with higher authorities in the NPP to come to a fruitful conclusion.

Responding to a question on whether the meeting with Mr Agyapong was different from the disciplinary committee hearing, he stated that “the committee in charge of the election has been given a mandate and we are on with that mandate and so far, so good.”

He hinted that the committee would meet other aspirants on Thursday so they produce an accurate report and also address some of the grievances of the aspirants.

However, Mr Agyapong after his meeting with the disciplinary committee refused to speak to the media on what had transpired.

It could be recalled that in a statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong on Sunday, stated that Mr Agyapong would be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee to explain his threats.

The others to be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee for misconduct are Hopeson Adorye, Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo and Musa Sulemana.

