Deco gets top Barca post

Barcelona have con­firmed Deco’s appointment as their new Director of Football.

The former Portugal interna­tional returns to the Camp Nou’s corridors of power as Mateu Alemany prepares to leave his position.

Deco spent four years with the Blaugrana between 2004 and 2008, during which time he helped win their second Champions League.

Now 45, the one-time play­maker will work alongside Ale­many until the end of the transfer window to ensure an orderly transition of power.

Previously, Deco worked as an agent where he represented a host of players including current Barça winger, Raphinha.-Onefootball