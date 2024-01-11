‘Concerted efforts needed to address root causes of violent extremism’

A community engage­ment workshop to curb violent extremism and threats to peace and security has been held in Savelugu in the Northern Region.

Organised by the UNDP with funding from the government of Denmark, it was meant to co-de­sign sustainable livelihood value chains to inform interventions to support various communities to prevent violent extremism.

It also aimed to foster resilience by creating sustainable livelihood opportunities that prevent factors driving vulnerable individuals toward radicalisation.

This was contained in a state­ment issued by UNDP signed by a Peace and Governance Analyst, (UNDP), Ms Melody Azinim.

She called for concerted efforts to address the root causes of vio­lent extremism.

Ms Azinim said the removal of “socio-economic barriers,” includ­ing unemployment and inadequate alternative livelihood opportunities, would prevent the youth from being used as vessels to foment trouble.

“We cannot achieve peace without addressing the root causes of violent extremism. We must all support efforts to remove existing socioeconomic barriers that block progress for young people and women,’’ she said.

Ms Azinim said the importance of providing alternative livelihood options to address the drivers of violent extremism and radicalisa­tion was a mission to which the UNDP was committed to.

“In our commitment to pre­venting violent extremism, we are keen on empowering communities through various strategies including supporting livelihood opportunities that will contribute to reducing vulnerabilities and paving a trans­formative path to a future secured in lasting peace and stability,” she said.

In a speech delivered on his behalf, the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Shiabu, said the government would rally sup­port to strengthen socio-economic resilience nationwide.

That, he said would be done through reinforcing community engagement to mitigate the factors contributing to vulnerability and then promote stability in the country.

During the workshop session, participants shared insights into the critical linkage between economic opportunities and the prevention of extremist activities.

“We’ve realised the importance of inclusivity and empowerment for every member of our society. It’s not just about our individu­al growth but ensuring that our collective progress creates resil­ience against radicalisation. Our pledges in this workshop reflect this combined front against violent extremism through sustainable livelihoods,” noted Mohammed Mujiyaba Dawuda, a participant from the Department of Horticul­ture, University for Development Studies.

“The lack of sustainable job opportunities in our community is deeply concerning. Often, our youth are left vulnerable, inclined to joining sensitive groups, leading to potential chaos and danger,” said Abdul Mumin Senatu, Found­er and producer of shea cosmetics.

The statement said through strategic partnerships, UNDP was channeling resources and expertise to implement programmes aimed at skill-building, economic empow­erment, and supporting local value chains.

These efforts are not only about offering economic alternatives but also about fostering community cohesion and strengthening social foundation to resist the divisive tactics employed by extremist groups

BY TIMES REPORTER