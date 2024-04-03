Chocolate industry continue to grapple child labour, deforestation,climate change

Findings from the 2024 chocolate Scorecard has shown that the chocolate industry globally grapple with child labour, deforestation and climate change.

It further explained that four out of five farmers live below the poverty threshold.

The scorecard, which evaluates the sustainability practices of major chocolate companies, provides valuable insights into the industry’s progress towards ethical sourcing, environmental protection, and social responsibility.

The Fifth Edition of the Chocolate Scorecard provides a valuable snapshot of the current state of the chocolate industry and highlights the need for continued efforts to improve sustainability and social responsibility.

Speaking to journalists at the launch of the Scorecard yesterday organised by EcoCare in Collaboration Mighty Earth and Slavery Free in Accra, Mr Obed Owusu-Addai, Managing Campaignerof EcoCare stated that another important trend highlighted in the scorecard was the growing demand for organic and fair trade chocolate.

He said consumers were increasingly seeking out products that were not only delicious but also environmentally friendly and socially responsible.

This he said has led to a rise in the number of chocolate companies offering organic and fair trade options, as well as a greater emphasis on sustainability throughout the industry.

“Despite these positive developments, the 2024 Chocolate Scorecard also reveals that there is still much work to be done. Many chocolate companies continue to rely on unsustainable practices, such as deforestation and child labor, in their cocoa supply chains” he stated.

Mr Owusu-Addai stated that this not only harm the environment and communities in cocoa-producing countries but also poses a risk to the long-term viability of the industry.

To address these challenges, he called on the chocolate industry to work together to improve sustainability practices and ensure that all cocoa is sourced ethically.

“This will require collaboration between companies, governments, NGOs, and consumers to create a more sustainable and ethical chocolate industry” he stated.

He said by working together, stakeholders can create a more ethical and sustainable chocolate industry that benefits both people and the planet.

He explained that as part of the work being done with the scorecard, the target is to get the chocolate companies to work with the cocoa farmers in Ghana to ensure they earn what they deserve.

He explained that the scorecard is an important tool to reform practices in the sector because consumers and investors need to know where their chocolate come from and what they invest in.

He noted that companies and License Buying Companies (LBCs) sourcing cocoa in Ghana need to pay greaterattention to the problems outlined in the scorecard and advise corporate plans and strategies to combatdeforestation.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY