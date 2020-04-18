Chiefs asked to join COVID-19 fight

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has called on chiefs and people to cooperate with health and security personnel in the fight against COVID-19, in the area.

The call comes in the wake of the official announcement of the first confirmed case of COVID-19, in the region.

The minister, in a release copied to the Ghanaian Times on Monday, reminded the people that all recreational centres were out of bounds to the members of the public in furtherance of the ban on social gatherings.

Mr Darko-Mensah said the first confirmed case of COVID-19 involved a Chinese national, who arrived in Ghana on Saturday,March 21.

He said the infected person was one of six Chinese and 32 Ghanaians working at a coastal quarry, located near Anto in the Shama District.

“Though he showed no symptoms of the virus, the medical team took his sample for testing on 8th April, 2020, to confirm his status, which tested positive,” Mr Darko-Mensah explained.

The minister said a combined team of medical and security personnel was currently conducting investigations into the matter.

Mr Darko-Mensah regretted the false news being carried through social media, and urged journalists to crosscheck facts concerning COVID-19.

“I am, therefore, appealing to the public to remain calm, and all those who might have come into contact with personnel of this company, to cooperate with the medical team for expedited contact tracing in order to curb the spread of the virus.”

The minister asked public health emergency management committees to ensure that all persons infected with COVID-19, who have not been tested, after 14-day self isolation or mandatory quarantine at the various places are brought back for testing.

Mr Darko-Mensah said steps have been taken to commence testing for the virus locally in Takoradi, as from this week.

Meanwhile, the Regional Minister and the regional health team have inspected the Ebola centre, which is being rehabilitated to serve as COVID-19 centre.

