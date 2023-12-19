Champions League last-16 draw: City face Copenhagen, Arsenal play Porto

Holders, Manchester City, will play Copenhagen in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Arsenal face Porto.

Danish champions, Copenhagen, who finished above Manchester United in their group, reached the knockout stage for the first time since 2011.

The first legs take place on 13-14 or 20-21 February and the second on 5-6 or 12-13 March.

City and Arsenal are seeded, meaning they will play the second leg at home.

Record 14-time winners, Real Madrid, meet RB Leipzig, while Inter Milan runners-up last season, play Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich face Lazio.

The final takes place at Wembley on 1 June.

Premier League leaders, Arsenal, who topped Group B but have never won the Champion League, beat Porto 5-0 at Emirates Stadium the last time they met in 2010.

Runners-up in Portugal’s Primeira Liga last season, Porto, won four of their six Group H games to finish level on points with Group H winners, Barcelona.

City won Group G with a 100% record, while Co­penhagen, who lost 1-0 at United before beating them 4-3 at home, were runners-up to Bayern in Group A.

City have progressed from the last 16 in the past six seasons. —BBC