Case involving Shatta Wale, Medikal adjourned to Feb 15

An Accra Circuit Court yesterday adjourned the case involving popular musicians, Shatta Wale and Medikal, to February 15.

The adjournment follows an agreement by counsel for accused, Jerry Avenorgbor, that prosecution, led by Dennis Tekpetey, was delaying the trial.

Prosecution prayed the court, presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh, to give the prosecution time to organise itself for the continuation of the case.

Shatta Wale was dragged before the court for the publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

The singer, known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah turned himself in on October 19, last year, when the police declared him as a wanted person.

He had allegedly fabricated a story that he had been shot and was receiving treatment, which turned out to be a hoax.

In the case of Medikal, he was arrested for brandishing a weapon on social media.

Medikal, a rapper born, Samuel Adu Frimpong, was charged for unlawful display of arms and ammunition.

Although the two showbiz personalities pleaded not guilty to their respective charges when they made their first appearances in court, the court did not grant them bail.

Shatta Wale was remanded into prison custody for one week while Medikal, was remanded into police custody for five days.

However, when accused reappeared before the court on Tuesday, October 26, last year, the court granted them ¢100,000 bail each.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU