CAS: King Faisal FC’s case dismissed

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dis­missed King Faisal FC’s request for a stay of execution of the decision of the GFA Ap­peals Committee.

By the decision which was released on Wednesday, King Faisal FC’s quest to prevent their relegation from the betPawa Premier League to the Division One League Zone 2 and the start of the two leagues until CAS renders its final decision in the substantive case against the Gha­na Football Association (GFA) has been quashed.

Following their relegation and the loss of their appeal case against Tamale City FC, King Faisal FC appealed to CAS to overturn the decision of the GFA Appeals Committee.

King Faisal FC thereafter sought the stay of execution in order to continue participating in the Ghana Premier League for the 2023-24 season until a final decision was reached by CAS.

However, having considered all the arguments advanced by both King Faisal FC and GFA, CAS dismissed King Faisal’s re­quest for a stay, pending the final determination of the substantive case.

The costs associated with this decision will be determined in the final award or any subsequent disposition of the arbitration.

Thus in effect, King Faisal FC shall play in the 2023-24 Division One League Zone Two, which will commence on Friday, October 6, 2023. —GFA