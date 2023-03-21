Carpenter granted GH₵300,000 bail for allegedly stealing car

A 42-year-old carpenter, who allegedly stole a Toyota Highlander valued GH₵300,000, atKempinski Hotel in Accra, has been granted bail by the Accra Circuit Court.

Devine Amega, who was charged with stealing and dishonestly receiving, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by MrsAfiaOwusuaaAppiah, granted GH₵300,000 with two sureties to accused.

The prosecution was directed by the court to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements, and adjourned the case to April 27, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, prosecuting said that the complainant,Mr Hope Yaw Lumor, was a staff ofABSA Bank, while accused resided at Klagon, Accra.

The prosecution said on February 9, 2023, the complainant reported to work at ABSA Bank, at theKempinski Hotel, where he parked his unregistered 2019 model Toyota Highlander, valued GH₵300,000, atthe car park and entered the lounge to attend to a client.

Chief InspAhiaborsaid when the complainant went to the car park for his vehicle, it was nowhere to be found.

The prosecution said police investigation indicated that the vehicle was moved from the car park with the aid of a cloned ignition keyby occupants of a Green Toyota Corolla.

Chief InspAhiaborsaid the police also detected that the occupants of the vehicle trailed the complainant with their vehicle before stealing thevehicle from the car park of the hotel.

The prosecution said on March 1, 2023, police intercepted a green Corolla Saloon car driven by the accused at Ashaiman, Accra.

Chief InspAhiabor said the police upon searching for the vehicle, recovered one Toyota ignition key, a road worthy and an insurance stickers, matching the registration plate on the green Toyota Saloon car used in the stealing of the Toyota vehicle.

The prosecution said the Toyota ignition key was a duplicated key to the complainant’s stolen ToyotaHighlander.

Chief InspAhiabor said the green Toyota Corolla was the same vehicle used by the accused andothers at large to steal the complainant’s car and thereafter, changed the registration plate on the vehicle in other to evade police arrest.

The prosecution said the accused had denied ownership of the vehicle and mentioned Sika as the owner, but had not beenable to lead police to arresthim (Sika).

Chief InspAhiaborsaid further investigation disclosed that the green Toyota Saloon car recovered from the accused was imported into the country byKingsley Asubonteng of Raskwa Car Rentals, at Kwabenya.

The court heard thatSalon car which had wine as its original colour,was registered with the Driver and VehicleLicensing Authority (DVLA) registration number.

Chief InspAhiabor saidallegedly “however, the vehicle was stolen from him in April 2022, at Kwabenya, but the colour changed from wine to green and the chassis number was altered to read as 2TIBURHEOFC393398 instead of 5YFBURHE4EP164219 and the number plate also changed.” – GNA