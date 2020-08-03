CAF boss Ahmad unsure over 2nd term

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad says he is undecided about running for a second term in office next year.

CAF’s next presidential elections are scheduled to take place in March 2021, four years after the Malagasy stunningly dethroned long-standing ruler Issa Hayatou.

Ahmad, the subject of an ongoing FIFA Ethics case, indicated that he is likely to decide late on and only after seeking guidance from colleagues.

“I still take advice from all the participating parties of African football,” the FIFA vice-president told BBC Sport Africa. “Once it’s done, I’ll be able to say whether or not I go for it.”

The former Madagascar FA head announced his 2017 candidacy four months before the elections, and just a week before their deadline, saying he decided to run after hearing some federation presidents’ call for change.

“I do not do this function out of personal ambition,” Ahmad ventured. “I do it far more out of collective motivation and currently, even if I think about it a little bit, I do not want to think about it too much.

“I’d rather put my energy into the obligations that CAF has to face these days, that are very urgent. Many things need to happen.”

Since coronavirus spread across the world, CAF – like many sporting organisations – has been facing a logistical nightmare working out when it can stage forcibly-postponed tournaments, such as the next Africa Cup of Nations.

It is also in arbitration with Lagardere Sports, whose billion-dollar TV and marketing deal was cancelled by CAF last October – a decision Ahmad blames on anti-competition regulations, but one which could cost his organisation tens of millions of dollars in compensation to the French company.

While he mulls his future, some have seen this month’s decision by CAF to increase the yearly subventions for its members from $200,000 to $300,000 as a possible first step along the election campaign.

But the 60-year-old states the money is to help federations as they battle financial losses brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have decided to give $300,000 to each of them, which implies an enormous engagement on the part of CAF for $16.2m, but it’s an obligation. We must invest to be able to hope to increase future revenues.”

Ahmad is the subject of a FIFA ethics investigation after his former Secretary General Amr Fahmy made various allegations to football’s world governing body against the Malagasy – all of which he denies. –BBC