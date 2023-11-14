Businessman remanded for allegedly stealing ECG power

A 31-year-old businessman, charged with stealing unspecified amount of electricity power belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has been remanded in prison custody by the Accra Cir­cuit Court.

Habib Shaibu, accused, plead­ed not guilty and would be expect­ed to appear before the court to be presided by Mr Bright Samuel Acquah, on December 8.

Mr Paul Asibi Abariga, prose­cuting, said the complainant was a staff of ECG, while the accused owns a mobile phone shop at Ashale Botwe, but resides at Adji­ringanor.

Mr Abariga told the court that on January 4, the complainant and a team of officials visited the shop of Shaibu to inspect ECG meter.

He said the team detected that accused had used 2.5 cable to tap power before the ECG installed

prepaid meter in his shop.

Mr Abariga said the com­plainant disconnected the power and issued accused with a sum­mons to report at ECG office at Legon, but he (accused) failed to do so.

The court heard that com­plainant and his team revisited Shaibu’s shop and realised that he had removed the installed ECG prepaid meter and had installed ECG postpaid meter.

The prosecution said accused was asked why the meter was re­moved but he could not answer.

Mr Abilariga said that the leader of the team ordered the complainant to disconnect power and remove the postpaid meter.

The prosecution said accused became furious, held the com­plainant’s head and hit his (ac­cused) head against the mouth of complainant.

The court heard that blood oozed out from the complainant’s mouth and he was rushed to Obo­jo Polyclinic for treatment.

Mr Abariga said the com­plainant was later referred to Tema General Hospital for treatment as the case was referred to ECG investigation unit.

He said complainant was issued a police medical form which was signed by a medical officer at Tema General Hospital.

The prosecutor said when the police visited the accused’s shop, they found out that accused had reconnected ECG power directly and he was using it for his busi­ness.

He said accused was invit­ed and he turned himself in on August 30.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA