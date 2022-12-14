Bradley Barley goes international



After a 5 year hiatus the young star Bradley Nii Koi Barley popularly known as Bradley Barley is grown and is ready to shine this December and he isn’t sharing his enjoyment alone but calling on International artiste bow wow to come along this Christmas for a treat.

The international artiste tour will begin on December 24 till the time he will like to leave.

According to the Ghanaian born musician explained that as a young fan in Ghana he wanthim enjoy our culture and nightlife adding that “If he wants to do anything with his brand whiles in Ghana I can help him do that but I will like to host him in my country and in city with all accommodation and meals paid for”.

“I’ll like to treat Bow wow In Ghana this December. Since Ghana is a hub for tourist before COVID hit. But all in all I have been a fan of his music and I would like to host him in my country with his accommodation paid for meals paid for his time of staying here”. He added

The ‘tonight’ hitmaker stated that it will be the first time hosting him but last December I hosted Micheal Blackson(Comedian) and Mendecees(Love and hip hop) at pinexginja last December so I’ll like the management and Bow wow to come and experience December in Ghana.

“I’m expecting everyone who loves me and loves bow wow to come out and have fun with us at our various locations we will visit, Ghanahas been a destination for foreigners so we hope to connect with everyone”.





“With the help of social media and instagram to be specific we have engaged some media outlets to share the news and also we are doing promotions via digital marketing to reach a wider audience. So far so good”

Shad Gregory Moss better known by his stage name Bow Wow (formerly Lil’ Bow Wow), is an American rapper and actor. His career began upon being discovered by rapper Snoop Dogg in the late 1990s, eventually being brought to record producer Jermaine Dupri and signed to So So Def Recordings. As Lil’ Bow Wow, he released his first album at age 13, Beware of Dog, in 2000, which was followed by Doggy Bag a year later.