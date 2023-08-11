Boxing has a doping problem – Joshua

Anthony Joshua says boxing ‘clearly has a problem’ with doping after Dillian Whyte failed a volun­tary drugs test and was pulled out of tomorrow’s all-British heavy­weight contest.

Joshua, 33, will instead fight Robert Helenius at London’s O2 Arena, with the 39-year-old Finn taking the fight at just a week’s notice.

Asked by BBC Sport if boxing has an issue with doping, Joshua said: “I don’t know how they’re going to sort it out or what their solution is to this problem. But it clearly has a problem.”

For the third time in 12 months, boxing is facing seri­ous questions about the sport’s credibility and its anti-doping protocols.

In October last year Conor Benn’s bout with Chris Eubank Jr was cancelled in fight week after it emerged Benn had failed two voluntary drug tests. Benn has always protested his innocence, as does Whyte.

Amir Khan was banned for two years after an anti-doping test revealed the presence of a banned substance following his fight against Kell Brook in February 2022.

The case was not heard by an independent tribunal until January 2023.

On Tuesday it was confirmed Joshua would instead fight Hele­nius. It is the second time Joshua has had to pull an opponent from a fight due to an anti-doping violation.

In 2019 Andy Ruiz Jr stepped in on a month’s notice when American Jarrell Miller tested positive for several banned substanc­es.

Joshua has paid for extra testing by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association for several years to go hand-in-hand with UK Anti-Doping Agency’s (Ukad) testing.

In their latest report, Ukad carried out 213 in-competition tests and 133 out-of-competition tests on fighters connected to the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC).

However, in global boxing there is no standardisation of anti-doping rules, leading

on additional steps to provide regular testing.

But Joshua accepts not every fighter that has the funds to ensure extra testing and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, said reg­ular testing below the elite level of boxing was needed.

Hearn, CEO of Matchroom, has been involved with both the Whyte and Benn cases. He promotes both fighters.

Other high profile athletes to fail tests and serve suspensions include Saul ‘Cane­lo’ Alvarez in 2018 and Tyson Fury in 2015 – with both blaming the consumption of suspect meat.

Joshua, however, says he is not sur­prised by doping scandals in boxing. –BBC