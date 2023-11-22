Bloody chieftaincy clash at Wanchiki: 7 killed, others injured

At least seven persons, including an aged woman, have been killed, and several others injured, inre­newed chieftaincy clash at Wanchi­ki, in the Chereponi District of the North East Region.

Multiple houseshave been burnt to asheswhile manyresidents, most­ly women and children,have fledto the district capital, Chereponi,and neighbouringTogo,for their safety.

The incident was said to have happened after an attack on the Chief of Wanchiki, NaaAbuba,who was on his way to Nalerigu for a meeting.

Confirmingthe incident to the Ghanaian Times in a telephone interview, NaaAbuba said he was attacked at Danbu, on his way to attend a meeting together with Vice PresidentAlhajiDrMaha­muduBawumia,at Nalerigu, for his “Thank You Tour.”

“When I got to Danbu, a farming community near Wanchi­ki, I noticed that the people have mounted road blocks with car tires. I became suspicious and asked my driver to reverse the car,but it was too late.They shot their guns towards my direction, which de­stroyed the wind screen of my car,” the chief said.

NaaAbubasaid clash erupted when the people of Wanchiki heard about the attack on his life and rushed to the scene with arms to retaliate.

“My own son lost his life in the gun battle and presently I cannot tell the number of people who lost their lives in the gunshots,”the chief said.

He described the incident as unfortunate, adding that the people of Wanchiki were peace loving,and would not engage in violent activ­ities.

NaaAbuba, however, said that­they would not allow members of Danbu community to disrupt peace and security of the area.

“We are peace loving people and we will never attack them, but if they come at us with violence, we would meet them squarely,” the chief added.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) ofChereponi, HajiaZuwei­raMadaNashiru, in a telephone in­ter¬view with the Ghanaian Times, said per the initial reports, the chief was attacked at Danbu.

She saidthe District Security Council had commenced investi­gations into the incident, and gave the assurance that “whoever is found guilty would be dealt with accordingly.”

The DCE appealed to the peo­ple of Wanchiki and the Danbu to engage in peace dialogue towards development.

Attempts by the Ghanaian Times to contact the North East Regional Police Commander proved unsuccessful.

It would be recalled thatin the early part of this year, chief­taincy disputeerupted among the Jaabu and the Forboru clans in the Wanchiki Traditional Area.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, WANCHIKI