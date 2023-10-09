Blatter: It’s absurd to host World Cup in 6 countries

Former FIFA Presi­dent, Sepp Blatter, has criticised the decision by world football’s governing body to hold the World Cup in six countries across three conti­nents.

Morocco, Spain and Por­tugal were named hosts of the 2030 tournament, while Uruguay, Argentina and Para­guay will also host the opening matches to mark the tourna­ment’s centenary, FIFA said in a surprise announcement on Wednesday.

The decision was criticised by Sepp Blatter, who was FIFA President from 1998 to 2015, before being forced out after a corruption investigation.

“It is absurd to tear the tour­nament apart in this way,” Blatter told Swiss newspaper,Sonntags­Blick.

“The World Cup finals must be a compact event,” he said, adding this was important for the identity of the event, for the organisation and for visitors.

Blatter, once one of foot­ball’s most powerful figures, has previously criticised FIFA for awarding the 2022 tournament to Qatar, saying the Middle East country was too small.

The 87-year-old said the 2030 tournament should take place in South America, marking the 100th anniversary of the first event which was hosted and won by Uruguay.

“For historical reasons, the 2030 World Cup should have belonged exclusively in South America,” he told the newspa­per. –Reuters

