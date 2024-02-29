Black Stars Head Coach search c’ttee submits report to ExCo

The Black Stars Head Coach Search Committee have submitted their report and recommendations to the Executive Council (ExCo) for further action.

The report was received by Pres­ident Simeon-Okraku on Tuesday.

An FA statement said the Exec­utive Council will now review the recommendations from the search committee and decide on the next Black Stars Coach.

It said once the coaching de­cision was resolved, the FA will engage with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) as well as other key stakeholders for their support.

It will be recalled that the Exec­utive Council tasked a five-member Committee headed by Vice Presi­dent Mark Addo to look for a new Coach for the senior men’s national team following the departure of Chris Hughton.

The Committee was also man­dated to target suitable and compe­tent coaches for consideration even if they don’t apply for the post.

The five-man search com­mittee included Vice President, Mark Addo, Banker, Kojo Addae Mensah, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ghana Football legend, Opoku Nti, and William Kartey and Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.