Black Stars aim double over Madagascar …To seal AFCON 2023 qualification

The Black Stars will aim to seal qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Cote d’Ivoire when they engage the Barea of Madagascar in a penultimate qualifying match tomorrow.

Mathyas Randriamamy – Madagascar goalkeeper

Perched at the apex of the group, the Black Stars, will hope to defeat Madagascar tomorrow at the Kianja Barea Mahamasina Stadium at 4pm with a game to spare.

Coach Chris Hughton has invited 25 players including one locally based player, Hafiz Konkoni for the task to record a double over their host after defeating them 3-0 in Cape Coast..

Jordan Ayew – Stars

With a number of new faces in the team, the clash against the Madagascar team, considered as the whipping boys of qualifiers, represent an opportunity to endear themselves to the coach.

Hughton would have a blend of new, young and experienced talents as he aims to build a winning team to break the AFCON jinx.

The AFCON has eluded Ghana for several years now and it is a huge agenda for the new coach who has indicated his readiness to scout every part of the globe for talent to end the drought.

He has a full complement of his squad and would go into the game as massive favourites for the game against the host that have only two points from the four games played.

But Madagascar are not ready to suffer defeat in their last home game. Against the Black Stars, they understand an upset would give them a global attention.

It’s an opportunity they would grab with both hands to keep their pride intact but it would be a difficult task to achieve because the Stars look too formidable.

Ghana leads the group with eight points from four games, followed by the Central African Republic on seven points, followed by Angola in third place with five points.

The Black Stars next game would be against the Central African Republic in September.

