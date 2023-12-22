Hot!News

Best Disability Student graduate with First Class at TTU

December 22, 2023
2 minutes read

A Bachelor  of  Technology, Graphic Design (Advertising and  Packaging) graduate Ms Buabeng Ama Andowa, emerged the best disability  student  to   score  first  class  at the 23rd Takoradi Technical University (TTU)  congregation held  in Takoradi, in  the Western Region on Saturday.

A citation presented to Ama Andowa , noted that,  two years ago, she became  the overall best graduating student with disability at the Higher National Diploma (HND) level.

It said Ama, project “Campus Road signage for persons with disability” and a “Logo for Disability and Support Service Unit” was as a lasting testament “to your significant contribution to research, innovations  and  problem-solving.”

“On the verge of your admission to study Master of Technology in Graphic Design in the next academic year at the Takoradi Technical University, you are up for another breakthrough as the first Deaf student to achieve that feat in the history of university,” the citation added.

Related Articles

The overall graduating student also went to Michelle Akoto Boateng, a tourism student.

The ceremony witnessed the award Master of Technology, Bachelor of Technology and Higher National Diplomas, as well as Diploma of  Technology to deserving graduands, who have successfully completeted year 2022/23.

In his address, Vice Chancellor, TTU, Rev. Prof.  John Frank Eshun, stated that, 2023 marked   five years since the establishment of the Disability Support and Service Unit for Deaf Education at TTU.

He reported that, 24 students with disabilities, comprising 20 hearing-impaired students and four  others with physical disabilities, were among the graduands.

Rev.Prof. Eshun said, the Disability Support and Services Unit since  its establishment  in 2017, had produced 164, saying “This number is the largest among all universities in Ghana during this period.”

He said “The integration of hearing-impaired students into the regular stream is unique with our university, but comes with the challenges of instructional transfer, language acquisition and the appreciation of abstract concepts”

TTU, he said, remained committed to pursuing an inclusive education that reflected the special needs of these exceptional learners at the University.  

With the advancement of information technology, Rev. Prof. Eshun, said TTU would utilise assistive technology including hearing aids and special laptops to assist in the transfer of classroom and workshop instruction to these special students. 

He, therefore, requested the corporate world and the global community for funding for this programme.

The VC reaffirmed TTU’s   commitment to providing quality education, fostering strong industry partnerships, and empowering our graduates with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their respective fields. 

Rev.Prof. Eshun  said “We pledge to continue our mission of academic excellence, research, innovation and community impact, ensuring that our graduates of today are well-prepared to make positive contributions to society and industry.”

Rev.Prof. Eshun stated  the total student strength of TTU was 16,133, with  academic staff strength  of 357and 547 supporting staff, and appealed to government for financial clearance to recruit  more personnel for its  critical operations and to  improve quality education.  

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, in an address read for him, noted the mission of TTU’s todevelop highly competent human capital through career-focused education, skills training, research and innovation.

This, he said, aligned perfectly with the government’s goals of producing highly competent and innovative human resource of the highest level possible, stating“This is crucial for the development of our nation and the progress of our economy.”

Dr Adutwum commended TTU management for their efforts in providing students with the best education possible and ensuring that the programs and courses prepare students for the real world.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TAKORADI

December 22, 2023
2 minutes read
Show More
Back to top button