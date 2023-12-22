Best Disability Student graduate with First Class at TTU

A Bachelor of Technology, Graphic Design (Advertising and Packaging) graduate Ms Buabeng Ama Andowa, emerged the best disability student to score first class at the 23rd Takoradi Technical University (TTU) congregation held in Takoradi, in the Western Region on Saturday.

A citation presented to Ama Andowa , noted that, two years ago, she became the overall best graduating student with disability at the Higher National Diploma (HND) level.

It said Ama, project “Campus Road signage for persons with disability” and a “Logo for Disability and Support Service Unit” was as a lasting testament “to your significant contribution to research, innovations and problem-solving.”

“On the verge of your admission to study Master of Technology in Graphic Design in the next academic year at the Takoradi Technical University, you are up for another breakthrough as the first Deaf student to achieve that feat in the history of university,” the citation added.

The overall graduating student also went to Michelle Akoto Boateng, a tourism student.

The ceremony witnessed the award Master of Technology, Bachelor of Technology and Higher National Diplomas, as well as Diploma of Technology to deserving graduands, who have successfully completeted year 2022/23.

In his address, Vice Chancellor, TTU, Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, stated that, 2023 marked five years since the establishment of the Disability Support and Service Unit for Deaf Education at TTU.

He reported that, 24 students with disabilities, comprising 20 hearing-impaired students and four others with physical disabilities, were among the graduands.

Rev.Prof. Eshun said, the Disability Support and Services Unit since its establishment in 2017, had produced 164, saying “This number is the largest among all universities in Ghana during this period.”

He said “The integration of hearing-impaired students into the regular stream is unique with our university, but comes with the challenges of instructional transfer, language acquisition and the appreciation of abstract concepts”

TTU, he said, remained committed to pursuing an inclusive education that reflected the special needs of these exceptional learners at the University.

With the advancement of information technology, Rev. Prof. Eshun, said TTU would utilise assistive technology including hearing aids and special laptops to assist in the transfer of classroom and workshop instruction to these special students.

He, therefore, requested the corporate world and the global community for funding for this programme.

The VC reaffirmed TTU’s commitment to providing quality education, fostering strong industry partnerships, and empowering our graduates with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their respective fields.

Rev.Prof. Eshun said “We pledge to continue our mission of academic excellence, research, innovation and community impact, ensuring that our graduates of today are well-prepared to make positive contributions to society and industry.”

Rev.Prof. Eshun stated the total student strength of TTU was 16,133, with academic staff strength of 357and 547 supporting staff, and appealed to government for financial clearance to recruit more personnel for its critical operations and to improve quality education.

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, in an address read for him, noted the mission of TTU’s todevelop highly competent human capital through career-focused education, skills training, research and innovation.

This, he said, aligned perfectly with the government’s goals of producing highly competent and innovative human resource of the highest level possible, stating“This is crucial for the development of our nation and the progress of our economy.”

Dr Adutwum commended TTU management for their efforts in providing students with the best education possible and ensuring that the programs and courses prepare students for the real world.

