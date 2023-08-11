Ato Forson withdraws application for removal of judge

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Member of Parliament of Ajumako Enyan Esi­am, has withdrawn an application for recusal against Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting on a case as an additional High Court judge.

Dr Forson through his Law­yer, Dr Abdul Aziz Bamba, filed the application on June 29, 2023, asking the trial judge to recuse herself on the grounds of bias against the accused.

Dr Bamba said the application had been brought to the court under the inherent jurisdiction and that the trial judge was not competent to continue to hear the matter.

The counsel said the appli­cation had to do with certain pre-juridical comments and utter­ances made by the judge during the trial.

However, Justice Asare-Bot­we struck out the application as withdrawn.

Mr Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, who held brief for Dr Bamba, prayed for the court to release the

passport of Dr Forson so that he can possess it till October 1, 2023.

Justice Asare-Botwe grant­ed the request and ordered the accused to return the passport to the Court’s Registrar by 12 noon of October 2, 2023.

Dr Forson, who is also a former Minister of Finance, and two others, Dr Sylvester Anem­ana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, and Mr Richard Dzakpa, a businessman, are being prosecuted over the purchase of ambulances. Dr

Forson was granted self-recognisance bail of GH¢3 million for allegedly willful­ly causing financial loss of 2,370,000 euros to the state. He is facing additional charge of intentionally misapplying public property.

Dr Anemana was granted GH¢1m bail with three sureties one of whom shall be a public servant not below the rank of a director.

While Mr Dzakpa was grant­ed bail of GH¢5m with three sureties one of whom must be

justified with documents of land­ed property.

Earlier, the Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Sackey Torkor­noo, dismissed a petition asking her to transfer the case to a different judge.

Mr Dzakpa petitioned the Chief Justice to remove the trial judge, alleging bias against her because of an incident, which oc­curred during one of the court’s sittings.

The case has been adjourned to October 2, 2023.