District-Level Elections:  Go out, cast your vote …EC entreats eligible voters

The Electoral Commission (EC) is rallying eligible Ghanaians voters to turn-up in their numbers and vote for their respective assembly members in today’s District Level Elections (DLE).

The Commission said it has instituted measures to ensure the exercise was free, fair, transparent and peaceful.

The Chairperson of the Com­mission, Mrs Jean Mensa, told a news conference in Accra, yes­terday, that the DLE is the core of the country’s democracy and development, hence all eligible voters must make it a point to participate.

Mrs Jean Mensa, EC, Chairperson with her two deputies addressing the media

“We will like to entreat all Gha­naians to go to their polling sta­tions (today) and cast their votes. We have put in place adequate arrangements and believe that the election will go on smoothly and seamlessly without hitch.

“Experience over the years show that the DLE is not highly participated in and we will like to entreat all Ghanaians and assure them that the Electoral Commis­sion has put in place all necessary arrangements and modalities for a smooth and incident-free election.

“Let us make this election meaningful because we all know that development starts at the dis­trict level, therefore it is important that as citizens, we have a say and a stake in who brings develop­ment to our various districts,” she charged.

The elections would take place in all 38,315 polling stations across the country with the excep­tion of the Nkoranza North and South Districts of the Bono East Region.

In all 18,580 persons, including 17,474 males representing 94 per cent and 1,106 female represent­ing six per cent are contesting to be elected as assembly members.

In the unit committee elections, 46,336 candidates, comprising 40,923 men representing 88.3 and 5,413 women, representing 11.7 per cent are standing for elections.

With the polls expected to open at 7am and close at 5pm, 116,701 election officials would be de­ployed to man the 71,775 biomet­ric verification devices to ensure a free process.

On security, Mrs Mensa said at least a security personnel would be stationed at every polling station to maintain law and order during and the immediate after­math of the exercise.

Persons with disabilities, the aged, pregnant and lactating mothers, the EC Chairperson said should be given preferential treat­ment when they turn up to vote.

“We do not expect that these category of persons will join long queues at the polling stations, so we entreat eligible voters to allow them to vote in a timely manner when they arrive at the polling stations.

“In additions, the Commission has provided tactile ballots for persons who are visually impaired and this is no short supply. There­fore, persons who are visually impaired will be able to cast their ballot with help of the tactile ballot.”

She implored the electorates to abide by the rules of election, follow due process to ensure the exercise was incident-free.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI