“Assin North by-election will be peaceful, devoid of casualties; ignore NDC violence plans”

The National Security says it has uncovered chilling reports of alleged plans by the opposition Nation­al Democratic Congress (NDC) to incite violence at the impending Assin North by-election to ensure that their embattled candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, recaptures the Parliamen­tary seat at all cost.

It said in pursuit of their ambitions, Jo­seph Yamin, NDC national organiser, and Captain John Kwame Jabari (rtd), Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman of the NDC, were said to have held series of meetings with key members of the Eagle forces, an Obuasi-based NDC vigilante group, at the group’s office at Tutuka to devise approaches to effectively deploy armed members of the group to key polling sta­tions and electoral areas within the constit­uency ahead of, and on, June, 27, 2023.

According to a source who asked not to be named, in an intercepted WhatsApp audio recording, a voice identified to allegedly belong to Yahuza Fusseini, de­scribed as the Commander of the vigilante group, was heard rallying the support of the group to respond to demands of the party’s national leadership for active participation of members of the Eagle forces in ongoing plans to secure a win for the Party.

He was also heard promising that all who heed the call would be generously rewarded should the NDC win the 2024 general elections.

The source said, “In what is expected to be a fierce battle between the two oppos­ing political parties, concerns have been raised over the likelihood of a replica­tion of the events that characterised the January 31, 2019 Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, which remains a blot on the democratic history of Ghana.”

The State Security and law enforce­ment agencies, it said, would continue to provide assurances that the impending election would be devoid of violence and casualties.

The source said having united as a country to condemn, in no uncertain terms, the violence that characterised the January 31, 2019 Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, it was shocking that NDC officials would be inciting violence among members to secure an outright win for the Party’s embattled candidate, James Gyakye Quayson.

The plans by the NDC to cause vio­lence during the impending Assin North by-election make mockery of efforts made thus far to correct the ills in the coun­try’s electoral system and consolidate its budding democracy. It also casts doubt on the assurance provided by State security and law enforcement agencies that the elections would be peaceful and devoid of casualties.