Ashaley Botwe murder: State secures court order for DNA test

The State has secured court order to take the blood sample of Safina Mohammed Adzizatu for a DNA test.

Adzizatu, aka Safina Diamond, is standing trial in connection with the murder of Frank Kofi Osei, Ghanaian resident in Canada, who was on vacation in Ghana.

When sitting resumed on Tuesday, Mr Wilberforce Mensah Ofori, a State Attorney, told the Adenta District Court that the State encountered challenges in getting Adzizatu’s blood sample for DNA test.

The prosecution said the State was compelled to secure a court order to be served on Adzizatu for her blood sample to be taken.

Mr Ofori therefore, prayed for the court to give the State a month to complete the processes, before committal proceedings would be conducted.

However, Adzizatu’s lawyers denied she had caused delays in the process.

According to the lawyers, led by Gyau Bonsu Baffour Ashia, the State only secured the court order through an ex-parte appli­cation and served the order on Adzizatu’s mother last Thursday, for them to appear before court on Tuesday.

The court has adjourned the case to May 23.

The court is expected to con­duct the committal proceedings for Adzizatu and her accomplice, Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku.

The committal proceeding would enable them to stand trial at the High Court.

The accused have been charged with conspiracy and murder of Osei, a Ghanaian resident in Canada.

Osei was allegedly murdered at Ashaley Botwe School Junction, in Accra, when he visited his girlfriend, Adzizatu.

Adzizatu and Arku were arrest­ed for their alleged involvement in the murder of Osei. The two accused are currently on bail awaiting committal proceedings.

The case of the prosecution was that on Sunday, July 2022, Osei, who was on vacation in Ghana, visited Adzizatu, his fiancé, at Ashaley Botwe School Junction, and decided to spend the night with her.

At night, Adzizatu and Osei allegedly stabbed Osei with a knife and strangled him. The prosecution said Osei’s blood was allegedly cleaned from the floor by the girlfriend and Arku.

The court heard that accused allegedly dragged Osei’s body from the first floor of the storey building through the staircase and dumped it at the gate of the house where Osei had parked his Toyota Tundra.

The prosecution said Adzizatu called a policeman, claiming that her boyfriend, who visited her, had died in her room.

When the police proceeded to the scene, they found the body of Osei lying at the gate of the girlfriend’s house — GNA