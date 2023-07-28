Arsenal beat Barcelona, Chelsea, Newcastle draw

Arsenal signed off their preseason tour of the United States with a 5-3 win over Barcelona in a feisty friendly at SoFi Stadium.

Robert Lewandowski gave the La Liga side a seventh-minute lead before Bukayo Saka equalised in a first half punctuated by a plethora of rough tackles.

Saka missed a penalty to give the Gunners a lead they would have deserved but instead Barca scored next as Raphinha’s deflected free-kick beat Aaron Ramsdale.

Kai Havertz turned the ball home from close range before a brace from Leandro Trossard put Arsenal 4-2 in front. Ferran Torres replied for Barcelona but Fabio Vieira capped a victory Mikel Arteta’s side merited for their overall performance in front of 70,223 fans.

Midfielder Declan Rice was left out as a precaution due to a minor calf issue but fellow new-signing, Jurrien Timber, started at left-back with Ben White on the opposite flank and Kai Havertz in midfield.

Barcelona named Pedri, Lewandowski and recent arrival, Ilkay Gundogan, from the outset and the preseason friendly feel evaporated almost immediately as defender, Ronald Araujo, launched into two heavy tackles on Gabriel Jesus inside the opening five minutes.

Miguel Almirón scored on his return to Atlanta to earn Newcastle United a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League clubs’ preseason friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.

Almiron, who helped Atlanta United win MLS Cup at the same stadium in 2018, found the bottom corner of the net with a left-footed finish to pull Newcastle level deep into first-half stoppage time. More than 70,000 fans in attendance responded with a thunderous ovation.

Chelsea had taken the lead in the 12th minute when new signing, Nicolas Jackson, continued his impressive preseason form.–ESPN