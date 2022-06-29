Arise Ghana demo turns chaotic: police fire teargas, water canon demonstrators throw stones, scores arrested

There was pandemonium at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle when the personnel of the Ghana Police Service fired tear gas into a milling crowd, supporters of “Arise Ghana” that gathered at the Obra Spot to embark on a demonstration in Accra yesterday.

The demonstration that was to begin at 4p.m. ended in confusion, at the ObraSpot when the police alleged that some marchers pelted them with stones, an allegation leaders of the protestors denied.

Heavy police present during the demonstration

When the GhanaianTimes was at the scene, a police re-enforcement arrived at about 4.36 pm and started dispersing the crowd, most of them cladded in red attire with placards.

Amidst resistance from the protesters, the police began firing salvos of tear gas, causing panic among traders, commuters and the general public.

An injured police officer during the demonstration

Tens of protesters, passers-bys and protesters got in the melee with arrests made by the police and other officials of the security agencies.

Many businesses including shops were shut, as people, especially travellers ran for safety.

Police officer controling the protestors

The demonstration had to be stopped as leaders of the march and the hierarchy of the police did not agree on the way forward.

A police officer was spotted by the Ghanaian Times, with blood on his face and his uniform soaked in blood while being whisked away by his colleagues in a police branded vehicle.

One of the demonstrators also got badly injured in the right eye during the commotion.

Also, police personnel were seen arresting persons with dreadlocks that were alleged to have contributed to the chaos.

Police vehicle vandalise by the protestors

Police also came to the rescue of a person suspected to have pickpocketed a protestor, from mob justice.

The demonstrators had earlier announced their plans to demonstrate in front of the Jubilee House on the night of June 28 and 29 but the police sought a court ruling on the time and location of the intended protest.

Subsequently, An Accra High Court last Monday ruled that the demonstration could only be staged between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm.

Following the ruling, the group converged at Obra Spot, near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra displaying placards with inscriptions such as “Cancel fraudulent Agypa deal,” “Stamp your authority Mr speaker,” “The government has failed us,” “We are hungry” and “Prices of goods and services must be checked,” among others.

There were many political figures from the various opposition parties and some representatives of certain civil society organisations present at the demonstration.

Speaking with the media during the protest, BenardMornah, former chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), said the protest was necessary because the government seem to have turned a deaf ear to the plight of the citizenry.

He said “the government must be responsible enough to address the needs of the populace. We keep hammering on our concerns but no one cares, fuel prices keep rising while the ordinary Ghanaian continues to wallow in poverty. “

“We are suffering, we need a positive change. The kind of unpleasant situation people are going through in this country because of bad policies is heartbreaking,” he lamented.

The Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Hamilton Binney, who was among the protestors, told pressmen that the demonstration was necessary considering the level of frustration Ghanaians were going through, adding that it was very important for government to at least listen and grant the requests of the populace.

The National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, described the living conditions of Ghanaians as unbearable, saying most people in the country were living under very difficult and heartbreaking conditions.

He stated that well meaning Ghanaians must continue to demand that the taxpayers money is used to improve upon the lives of citizens and also develop the country.

Another protestor, BismarkAdjei, a pupil teacher, indicated that he joined the demonstration because he felt it was time for every member of the public to leave their homes and offices and come out in their numbers, to demand accountability from government.

He lamented that the poor nature of roads in the country, hike in prices of fuel and the unavailability of health facilities at many areas in the country were all indications that government was not sensitive to the needs of citizens.

“We are suffering every day and all our leaders keep thinking about is how to tax us. At least let us enjoy the benefits of the taxes being deducted from our salaries and others transactions,” he added.

Meanwhile chaos broke at the Circle Police Station when a protestor who according to the former presidential staffer under the Mahama led administration, Derrick Agyei, said started pelting stones at the police, forcing the police to retaliate with tear gas.

According to him confrontations with the police revealed that the said person was a police man hence the need for the police to arrest him too just as they have arrested other persons.

“The police have planted people to throw stones. We have identified one of them and instead of arresting him they are rather protecting him. The police must show us why,” he cried.

The lead convener for the demonstration, EdemAgbana revealed that an armed police officer threatened to shoot into the crowd in order to disperse them.

He also accused the Inspector General of Police for deploying unprofessional men to control the situation.

He added that the demonstrators only pelted stones at the police in self defence when police fired numerous rounds of teargas into the crowd.

He also hinted that due to the stay of execution filed at the court, the initial court order was rendered null and void hence protestors would find alternate routes to get to the Jubilee House.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU AND JESSEL LARTEY THERSON-COFIE