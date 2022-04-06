Appiatse support fund c’ttee bags GH¢35.8m for reconstruction of c’nity

The Appiatse Support Fund Committee has so far raised GH¢35.8 million towards the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Appiatse, the community destroyed by an explosion earlier this year.

According to chairperson of the committee, Reverend Joyce Aryee, the amount includes donations from corporate institutions as well as individuals.

Speaking at a briefing in Accra yesterday, she noted that, the list of corporate institutions and individuals have been captured in the Bank Statements of the Fund adding that the list would be published in the newspapers to ensure transparency.

She appealed to other organisations and individuals to donate in support of the project which would bring relief to the people of the area and restore the people to the position they were in before the disaster occurred.

“The amount raised notwithstanding; we are far from reaching the sufficient funds required. The extent of the damage to the Appiatse Township cannot be overemphasised.

“I appeal and call on all those who are yet to donate, to kindly do so to enable a fast and steady reconstruction of the town in order to ensure that the people of Appiatse, are relieved from this untold hardship and damage to their properties,” RevAryee stated.

The plan designed by the Land Use and Spatial Plan Authority (LUSPA), she noted makes room for additional social spaces such as transportation terminals, clinics, schools, markets, expansion of roads and the greens to contribute in the reduction of global warming.

She said currently, the Appiatse Reconstruction Team had opened an Expression of Interest for contractors who were interested in participating in the reconstruction of the town.

Detailing the plan, Charles Blankson Hemans, a member of the Appiatse Reconstruction Committee and the Ghana Institute of Architects, said 124 houses of various sizes would be constructed.

“We will be constructing 41 one bedroom houses, 35 two bedroom houses, 25 three bedroom houses, 15 four bedroom houses, 8 five bedroom houses, 1 six bedroom house and 1 seven bedroom house.

The project seeks to replace exactly what each individual lost to the explosion. We’ve already engaged the community and they have their inputs in designing the plan,” he stated.

In all, he noted that 416 buildings would be newly constructed and refurbished adding that cost of construction could be calculated following the designing of the housing structures and the determination of the bill of quantity.

BY CLAUDE NYARKO ADAMS