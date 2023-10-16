Akosombo spillage: Govt rolls out rescue, restoration plan • To save lives, properties in communities along lower Volta Basin • Armed Forces rescues 1,800 victims

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has as of yesterday rescued 1,800 persons at Mempe, and Aaveyime in the Volta Region affected by floods as a result of the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams to safe heavens.

The rescue team during the operation The Regional Minister and the NADMO team touring the affected areas in a boat Some of the displaced residents

Dubbed: ‘Operations Boafo’ it is being spearheaded by the 48 Engineers Regiment of the GAF.

They have been put in shel­ters provided by the National Disaster ManagementOrganisa­tion (NADMO).

As a result of the rise in the number of rescued victims, the military has also built military tents to host the additional numbers as the recue continues in its fourth day.

The operation according to Commanding Officer of the 48 Engineers Regiment, Leutenant Colonel (Lt/Col) Alex Twumasi, will continue until the situation was calmed.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, on the ‘Operation Boafo’ was such related operations in support of NADMO to assist civilians affected in the VRA’s spillage.

“We activated ‘Operations Boafo’ on Friday morning, with the deployment of one officer and 12 soldiers equipped with six boats, mounted with out-board motors to ferry victims to safety and provide them with the need­ed support,” he said, adding that as long as the spillage continues, we shall be on hand to ensure lives and property were saved.

“Today, as I speak with you, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff and Chief Executive officer of NADMO, Nana Agyeman Premeph and others visited some of the disas­ter sites to assess the extent of damage where they also inter­acted with some of the victims about their plight,” Lt/Col Twumasi stated.

The VRA, it is recalled begun its controlled spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, this year, due to the constant rise in water level upstream of the Akosombo Dam following persistent rain fall.

Some victims being rescued from the flooded area