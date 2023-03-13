AG ready with Bill of Indictment for trial of 2 for murder

The Bill of Indictment of the two persons arrested in connection with the murder of Frank Kofi Osei, a Canadian is ready and served on the police and the Adentan District Court, a source has disclosed to the GNA.

The Bill of Indictment is prepared by the Office of the Attorney Gen­eral who prosecutes criminal cases on behalf of the state.

The Adentan District Court is where committal proceedings would be conducted before the accused, Safina Mohammed Adizatu and Mi­chael Fiifi Ampofo Arku would stand trial at the High Court, if charged.

The GNA also gathered that Saf­ina, also known as Safina Diamond executed the GH¢500,000 bail bond, granted her by the Tema High Court.

The GNA has gathered that she reported to the Police as part of her bail condition.

The two, whose pleas are yet to be taken, are facing charges of conspir­acy and murder.

Frank, a Ghanaian resident in Canada was allegedly murdered in cold blood at Ashaley Botwe School Junction in July 2022 when he visited his girlfriend, Safina.

The case of the prosecution was that, on Sunday July 24, 2022, Osei, who was on vacation in Ghana, visited Safina, his fiance who lived at Ashaley Botwe School Junction and decided to spend the night with her.

At night, Safina, Arku and other accomplices yet to be arrested, allegedly stabbed Osei with a knife and strangled him. Osei’s blood was allegedly cleaned from the floor by Safina and Arku while his body was in the room for 24 hours.

The prosecution told the court that the accused allegedly dragged Osei’s body from the first floor of the storey building through the stair­case and dumped it at the gate of the house, where the deceased had parked his Toyota Tundra.

Safina allegedly called a policeman claiming that her boyfriend, who visited her, had died in her room.

When the Police went to the scene, they found the body of Osei lying at the gate of Safina’s house.

Safina, a student was nabbed at Ashaley Botwe School Junction and Arku, who had escaped to Kumasi after the incident was also rounded up by the Police. —GNA