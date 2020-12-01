Hot!News

3 in trouble for selling drink laced with ‘wee’

December 1, 2020
The Suspects

The Tema Regional Police Command on Saturday arrested three persons for allegedly selling alcoholic drink, suspected to be laced with cannabis.

The police nabbed the suspects at the Monte Carlo Pub in Tema and recovered 668 bottles of drinks.

A statement released by the police named the suspects as Jessica Mensah, 30,  the Bar Operator, Charity Yeboah, 30, a bar attendant, and Joe Osei Evans, 14, who have been described as an errand boy.

The police advised the public to be vigilant and to be sure of substances they patronise, in order not to fall victim to such practices or compromise their health and safety.

FROM DZIFA TETTEH TAY, TEMA

