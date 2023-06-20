3 granted bail for allegedly assaulting Angel FM journalist

Three persons have been granted bail by the Ashaiman District Court, for allegedly assaulting Mr Augustine Nyalali Ahiagbor, a journalist of Angel FM/TV.

Abass Mohammed, 24, a national service personnel, Seth Kwame Baidoo, 39, civil engineer, and Samuel Yaw Baidoo, 70-year-old pensioner, all residents of Ashaiman Lebanon Zone Two, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault and causing unlawful conduct.

The court presided over by Mr Derick Parden Eshun, granted them GH¢10,000 bail with one surety each to be justified.

The court also referred the case for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and adjourned the case to August 10, 2023.

The prosecution told the court that on May 25, 2023, a toilet at Mohammed’s father’s house at Ashaiman Lebanon Zone Two collapsed and a tenant was trapped in it.

The court heard that when the Angel FM/TV journalist received information about the collapsed toilet and proceeded to the scene, he met another journalist there.

The prosecution said that when the Angel FM/TV journalist, complainant, got to the place, the victim had been rescued and some residents were about to take him (victim) to the hospital.

The court heard that complainant started taking video coverage and pictures of the collapsed toilet, and Yaw Baidoo held the shirt of complainant, assaulted and asked him to delete the video.

The prosecution said this attracted a crowd numbering about 10, who asked the complainant to delete the videos and pictures, assaulting him in the process.

The accused tore the singlet and shirt of the complainant and damaged his mobile phone.

The court heard that the Assembly Member for the area, who is a witness in the case, took the mobile phone from the complainant and together proceeded to Yaw Baidoo and Kwame Baidoo’s house.

They were in the house to delete the videos and pictures, however, they could not do so as the phone was damaged.

The Angle FM/TV journalist reported the case at the Lebanon Police Station, and a medical form was issued to him, and the accused were arrested. – GNA