2 Nigerians busted… for allegedly trafficking 11 victims into Ghana

A Circuit Court in Tema yesterday remanded two Nigerians in po­lice custody for allegedly traffick­ing 11people from their country to Ghana under the pretext of securing for them good jobs.

The accused, Kingsley Ndifo, 33, and Emmanuel Akong, 25, both businessmen, were charged on three counts of conspiracy to commit crime, human trafficking and causing harm.

Ndifo pleaded guilty to human trafficking while Akong pleaded not guilty to all the three counts when they appeared in court presided over by Ms Klokor Okai- Mills.

They are to make their next appearance on September 7, 2023.

Constable Belinda Koku, who held brief for the prosecution, prayed the court to expedite the trial since accused were Nigerians without fixed places of abode in Ghana.

She told the court that the accused were residing at Sebre­por, a suburb of Afienya, in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Constable Koku said on August 20, 2023, the Afienya District Command, upon a distress call, proceeded to the accused’s place of abode at Sebrepor.

She said when the police got to Sebrepor, there were already some concerned citizens, who led the police to where both the accused and victims resided.

According to Constable Koku, the victims were recruited from various states in Nigeria and brought to Ghana, hosted in a house at Sebrepor and coerced into cyber-related crimes.

The prosecution said the police rescued all the 11 victims aged between 20 and 34, and retrieved 13 laptops and an iPad from the accused.

Constable Koku said investiga­tions established that the accused had conspired, recruited and transferred the victims to Ghana without giving them the oppor­tunity to communicate with their parents.

Constable Koku said those who failed to comply with the orders of the accused to commit cyber­crime were attacked with machete and electric wires.

She told the court that the victims appeared malnourished, unhealthy and had cutlass wounds on their bodies.

The prosecution said five of the victims, namely Alex Akong, Roland Atep, Saviour Edom, Law­rence John and Obaje Godsgift, suffered serious injuries.

Constable Koku said the victims were taken to the Manhean Poly­clinic, where they received first aid and were referred to the Police Hospital in Accra.

She said the 13 laptops and one iPad would be taken to the Police Cybercrime unit for examination.

