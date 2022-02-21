2 die in Bole road crash

Two persons died on the spot when a motorbike they were riding collided with a Toyota Camry vehicle at Bole in the Northern Region.

The bodies of Kwesi Dari, 42, and Tangoba Kwabena, 43, have been deposited at the Bole District Hospital mortuary.

The Toyota Camry, with registration number GR-9045-19, was heading towards Wa in the Upper West region when the accident occurred at Hill Top, a suburb of Bole, resulting in the death of Dari and Kwabena.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle is on admission at the Bole District Hospital receiving treatment.

BY TIMES REPORTER