$1.4m narcotic drugs busted …NACOC makes a big drug haul at Central Post Office, Accra

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intercepted five boxes of alleged narcotics drugs estimated at US$1.4 millions at the Central Post office in Accra.

The boxes, which were all destined for the United Arab Emirates, were discovered to contain a total of 150 packets of coffee labelled “Café Naijar Classic”.

Each packet was found to contain 624 tablets adding up to a total of 93,600 tablets with an estimated street value of US$ 1.4 Million.

The Head of Public Affairs and International Relations Department of NACOC, Nana Osei Nkwantabisa disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said a field test conducted on the tablets proved positive for Amphetamine, a narcotic drug.

Nana Nkwantabisa stated that samples of the exhibits had been forwarded to the Ghana Standards Authority for analytical examination while investigations continued.

He urged the public to refrain from engaging in trafficking of narcotic drugs, which is a criminal offence under Section 37 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020 (Act 1019)

He also urged the public to check the contents of parcels handed over to them before taking custody in order to be informed of the contents.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI