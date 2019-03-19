Suspected landguards attack Ningo-Prampram Assembly staff

An Engineer and 11 staff of the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly were on Monday allegedly attacked by 16 persons suspected to be landguards while on routine inspection.

They were allegedly attacked with clubs, electrical cables, and machetes, among others, by the landguards.

Narrating his ordeal to the Ghanaian Times, the Engineer for the Assembly, Mr Justine Tsogbe Glover, said the officials of the Assembly were on normal duty at the Afienya Twin Rock Area and they got to a facility called Green House Construction at about 2:30 pm.

“We realized they had no building permit so we marked it “stop work” because they had flouted the Local Government Act and tried to get them to comply by serving them with a notice to do what is right,” he explained.

Mr Glover said suddenly the facility located on several acres of land with a fence had its gates locked by security persons in charge of the place, and they were attacked.

He said “they started beating us with high tension electrical cables, machetes and insisted we deleted every evidence of their actions on the phone after the incident. We spent about 40 minutes there.”

Mr Glover said the gate was finally opened by the security of the facility, who had earlier locked the gate, and the 12 assembly workers were released to move their vehicles.

He said they went to the Prampram Clinic where they were treated and discharged, but he was receiving further treatment at the Emmanuel Eye Clinic due to an injury he sustained on his eye.

Mr Glover said the workers would make a report to the police after compiling their medical report.

FROM DZIFA TETTEH, AFIENYA