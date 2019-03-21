Singer songwriter Sidika finally sets out on her musical journey

Budding soothing singer known in real life as Sidikatu Perigrino Braimah born to Nigerian-Ghanaian parents is set to release her maiden single christened “Obra” to wit Life.

Sidika in an interview revealed that her maiden single Obra has been kept in the shelves for long.

According to her, Obra is everything to me because the song is self explanatory.

The singer considers herself to be a divergent….”I’m a different breed by all standards, a puzzle to unravel”.

Music allows me to share myself one piece at a time, leaving behind bits of my crazy personality, my loving nature and all my weirdness.

The debut single is set to be release come March 21st, 2019 and was produced by Robby Beatz.

Follow her on social media

Instagram : @SIDIKA_OFFICIAL / @SIDIKA12

SoundCloud: SIDIKA OFFICIAL

YouTube: SIDIKA_OFFICIAL

Twitter: @Sidrash20 / SIDIKA_OFFICIAL

