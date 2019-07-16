Hot!Lifestyle

Shatta wale features on Beyonce’s latest album

July 16, 2019
0 426 Less than a minute


Self acclaimed dance Hall king, Shatta Wale has once again been in news but this time for the right reasons.

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior has been featured in the Lion King, the Gift Album which is to be released this Friday, July 19th by American Singer, songwriter and actress Beyonce.

She collaborated with the controversial Artiste on the 11th track of the album.

The album also features a number of African artists including Tekno, Yemi Alade, Wizkid and Mr. Eazi.

The LP features contributions from Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Pharrell.

A statement by Walt Disney announced on Tuesday (July 9) read, “The album will feature a number of global recording artists and “steeped in the sounds of Africa”.

The album would be released via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records along with the live-action film, which features Bey as Nala.

Tags
Show More

Related Articles

Akwamufie commemorate 55th years of Nana Afrakuma’s reign

July 16, 2019

11,000 girls got pregnant in Central Region in 2018

July 16, 2019

﻿Parents, causes of most failed marriages ﻿- Most Rev Philip Naameh

July 16, 2019

‘Govt can’t advance Ghana cedi equivalent of $4m per constituency’

July 16, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close