Prioritise learning of other foreign languages–Spio-Garbrah

The Chairman of the African Business Centre for Developing Education (ABCDE), Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has advised Ghanaian students to prioritise the learning of other foreign languages as part of their professional development.

That, he explained will give them competitive edge when seeking out employment in the job market both locally and internationally.

Mr Spio-Garbrah was speaking at a day’s mentorship programme for Senior High School (SHS) students in commemoration of this year’s International Literacy Day.

Participants included Form 3 students of Achimota Senior High School, St Thomas Aquinas and Accra Wesley Girls School, who were coached by various professionals of diverse fields including medical doctors and lawyers on the importance of language and its impact in every profession.

The event was globally celebrated on the theme, ‘Literacy and multilingualism’.

Mr Spio-Garbrah said this year’s theme for the international literacy day was ideal as it sought to encourage everyone to be literate and to learn more languages aside from literacy as it was vital students and the youth become multilingual as it gave added benefits when pursuing a profession.

“In this present age, multilingualism is especially essential as it helped entrepreneurs and professionals in expanding their reach into the global market,” he added.

Hassan Ouattara, Managing Director of Vivo Energy-Ghana, observed that language had a serious impact in the world as many businesses with global ambitions targeted workers with multiple language skills to navigate international markets.

“I urge you to take your studies seriously and learn as many languages as possible to improve upon your chances of employment and scope of professions to choose from to stand tall among your peers if you are able to learn other languages apart from the English language as it will make you competitive on the job market and also propel your future growth,” Mr Ouattara stressed.

BY TIMES REPORTER