President mourns Ethiopian plane crash victims

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent a message of condolence to the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, on the Ethiopian Airlines crash, which killed all on board.

In his message, President Akufo-Addo stated tha, “Like all Ghanaians, I have been deeply saddened by Sunday’s news of the tragic loss of 157 lives, who perished on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, in Kenya.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Ghana, I extend deep condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased, and to you, Mr Prime Minister, the government and people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in these difficult times. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”

According to a statement from Ethiopian Airlines, the aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, which was carrying 149 passengers and eight crew members, lost contact with air traffic controllers, some six minutes after take-off, crashing near Bishoftu, and southeast of the Ethiopian capital.

The statement did not say, immediately, the cause of the plane crash, but indicated that the plane was a new one, and had only been delivered to the airline in November.

The pilot, who had been working for the carrier since 2010, sent out a distress call shortly after take-off and was given clearance to return.

Ethiopian state media has stated that more than 30 nationalities were on board flight ET 302, including 32 Kenyans, nine Ethiopians, 18 Canadians, eight Chinese, eight Americans, eight Italians, seven French, seven British, six Egyptians, five Dutch, four Indians, four Slovaks, and two Spaniards.

