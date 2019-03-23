PRESBYTERS NATIONAL CONFERENCE

The 62nd Annual National Presbyters’ Conference, of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, comes off at Abokobi, from March 21 to 22. The theme for the conference is ‘Goand make disciples of all nations – The Presbyter at the forefront”.

The Rt. Rev. Prof J.O.Y. Mantey, Moderator of the General Assembly of the church, will deliver the keynote address, on Friday, March, 22 at 10am. Other speakers will include the Hon. Chief Executive for Abokobi municipality, Rev. Kyeame Kwaku Bio, Director of Church Life and Nurture, and Nii Paolo Mohenu, Abokobi Mantse.

About 150 delegates from all the 23 presbyteries, including some foreign observers, will attend the four-day conference.