Passion For Needy organise free medical screening for La community

Passion For the Needy, Ghana Branch, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has organised a free medical screening for the needy at South Labadi in Accra.

The free medical exercise was part of an outreach programme to mark the 10th anniversary celebration of the charity established by Prophet TB Joshua, founder and leader of the Synagogue Church of all Nations, headquartered in Nigeria.

The chairperson for Passion For the Needy, Madam Janet Torgbor El-Aschkar, disclosed that Prophet TB Joshua instructed them to always think about the needy in society, hence, the free health screening to take care of persons in need of medical attention.

The main objective leading to the establishment of Passion For Needy, was to provide the needed support for the needy in society, individuals and communities.

According to Madam El-Aschkar, there were a lot of the needy out there that needed their support and called on individuals, NGOs, institutions and churches to go out and assist humanity.

Passion as an NGO, she said, had settled medical bills of patients at various hospitals, distributed relief items to flood victims, assisted the visually impaired to pursue studies in reflexology, and also donated food to the Teshie Orphanage.

Similar gesture was extended to the Nsawam Prisons, New Life Orphanage at Nungua, OSU Children’s Home, Accra Rehabilitation Centre, the Society for the Socially Disadvantaged and Christ Faith Foster Home at Frafraha.

Some of beneficiaries expressed appreciation to Prophet TB Joshua and management of his charity, for thinking about the ordinary and vulnerable in society and his mission to heal and feed humanity with the gospel.

By Vincent Dzaatse