‘10,000 residents of Adentan Municipality risk being displaced’

About 10,000 people living downstream the Fulani and the Animal Research Dams in the Adentan Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, risk being displaced if urgent steps are not taken to rehabilitate the dams.

The dams burst their banks following last Thursdaydownpour that resulted in flooding of homes and clearing items along its way.

•

The damaged bridge

Inset: Mr Cobbina (second from right) in a discussing with the residents and officials of the Assembly

During the heavy rains, residents, who were affected, fled their homes while others looked on helplessly as their items were swept away by the flood.

The muddy water uprooted trees along the banks of the dams,caused extensive damage to portions of two roads connecting Fulani Last Stop through Rufus andRegimmanuel Roads and the road connecting the Animal Research – communities, posing danger to road users.

This came to light on Saturday when the Adentan Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Daniel Alexander NiiNoiAdumuah, Member of Parliament (MP)for the area, Mohammed AdamuRamadam, the Assembly member for the KooseElectoral area,Miss Gloria Adjetey, inspected the affected areas.

The Greater Accra Regional National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) officials also joined the officials, toassess the situation,towards finding a lasting solution to the problem.

The Municipal NADMO Coordinator, HumpheryAnkamahSarpong who briefed the team, said an intensive public sensitization have begun to alert the residents on the impending danger, and advised them to get to higher grounds during floods.

According to him, heavy rain could flood areas downstream, including Fulani, Lake side, New Legon, Nana Krom, Ashaiman, Animal Research, Adentan Housing, AshaleyBotwe, School Junction and other parts in the Accra – Tema Motor Way area.

Mr.Sarpongasked the La NkwantanangMadina,Ayawaso West andAshaimanMunicipal Assemblies to be alert about flooding.

He said after the team met with the residents,the Fulani Last Stop and the Animal Research Area were closed to traffic, to prevent any accident,but said alternative routes could be rehabilitated in order not to inconvenient road users.

Mr. Sarpongsaid that the dams were reservoirs meant to accommodate excess water that flows from the mountains, but have being encroached.

He said proposals have been sent to the Hydrological Services of the Ministry of Works and Housing,for the repairing of the damaged culvert over the Fulani stream, while plans were being made to dredge the dams.

Mr. Ramadan commended officials of NADMO for the prompt response to the disaster, and appealed not to use the blocked roads, but rather use the alternative routes to avoid any disaster.

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinator of NADMO, ArchiboldKobbina, assured the residents that the alternatives routes would be graded to make it motorable.

He also said emergency arrangement would be made for the dams to be dredged and advised the residents against the use of the road.

Mr. Kobbinawarned that properties constructed in water ways would be demolished within the next two weeks.

By Lawrence Vomafa – Akpalu