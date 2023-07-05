Fisheries Ministry, Fisheries Commission hold ceremony for closed season fishing activities

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD) and the Fisheries Com­mission (FC) has held a ceremony to officially commence this year’s closed season on fishing activities in the country.

It is being implemented in ac­cordance with Section 84 of the Fisheries Act (Act 625).

For this year, the closure for artisanal and inshore fleet started from July 1 to July 31 while that of the trawl vessels began from July 1 to August 31.

Closed fishing season is “bi­ological rest period” or no-har­vesting period, and focus on halting fishing activities during the spawning period of fish stocks when the fishes are most productive.

It is observed globally as a way of reducing fishing pressure on stocks and is considered one of the key fisheries management measures to help protect fish stock and also increase their population.

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, in an ad­dress during the event, explained that the closed season concept was an important aspect in improving the country’s fisheries stock.

She indicated that, it was based on scientific recommendations based on the dwindling fish stock.

“The continuous closure of the sea for the past seven years has shown significant impact,” she said.

She commended stakeholders for their role in observing previ­ous seasons since its implementa­tion and asked for their support during this year’s exercise.

Mrs Koomson also commend­ed fishers across the country for working tirelessly in ensuring the provision of fish protein for Ghanaians.

The hosting of the event at Elmina, she said was to highlight the importance of the town in the fisheries sector.

She explained that, Cote d’Ivo­ire had joined the observation of this year’s closed season and indicated that, Togo and Benin would be joining in 2024.

She further stated that, a joint fisheries patrol would be carried out across the two countries to ensure compliance.

She commended the various stakeholders in the sector for their contributions towards the success of the previous exercise.

Mrs Koomson said that, the marine sub-sector had experi­enced decline in fish stock level with activities of global exploita­tion and Illegally, Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing among others.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, in her welcome address, commend­ed the fishers for their contri­bution towards the nation’s fish stock.

She also expressed apprecia­tion to the Fisheries Ministry for the role it was playing to improve the nation’s fish stock.

She tasked the security task force to arrest anyone found to be flouting the closed season.

Leaders of fisheries associ­ations, including the National Fisheries Association of Ghana (NAFAG), the Ghana Nation­al Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC), the Ghana Inshore Fisheries Association (GIFA), the Ghana Industrial Trawlers Asso­ciation (GITA) and the National Association of Fish Processors and Traders (NAFPTA) gave their commitment towards observing the closed season to improve the fish stock.

