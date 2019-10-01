Pamela Watara’s heavy melon increases in new photo; fans believe it’sphotoshop

A new photo of Pamela Watara has caused a stir on the internet – The young lady’s already heavy breasts seem to have increased in weight and size – Her fans have reacted to the photo, with some believing that it could have been photoshopped. YEN.com.gh has seen a new photo of Instagram model Pamela Watara which is making many people talk. Watara wore a red blouse over a denim skirt and had tucked in. She was interacting with Kumawood actor Lilwin. In the photo, Pamela’s heavy breasts seem to have increased, and her fans are wondering if they are the breasts they already know or something has been done to increase them. For instance, Kwaku believes that there is no way her breasts could be like this, adding that it is photoshop: ghkwaku : “No way no way no way… This is definitely photoshop … whaaaattttt .” Healer wondered if Pamela was pregnant: turpentine_healer: “She’s pregnant?” Mawuli also commented that the breasts have indeed increased: young_mawuli_: “Ah now dee3 e come paaa ooo .” Mrs. Opoku described it as serious: Mrs._opoku: “Eeeeeiiissh, this is serious ooo .” West believes it is “more than pregnancy”: west_de_geebouy: “ more than pregnancy.” There are many other comments showing how stunned fans are to see this new photo of Pamela. She has mostly been in the news because of her breasts. Recently, she surprised many people with a video of her exercising with a skipping rope which got many scared that she might lose her breasts. Pamela is now working closely with one pastor, and speculations have it that she has become a prophetess.

