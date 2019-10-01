Pamela Watara’s heavy melon increases in new photo; fans believe it’sphotoshop
A new photo of Pamela Watara has caused a stir on the internet – The young lady’s already heavy breasts seem to have increased in weight and size – Her fans have reacted to the photo, with some believing that it could have been photoshopped. YEN.com.gh has seen a new photo of Instagram model Pamela Watara which is making many people talk. Watara wore a red blouse over a denim skirt and had tucked in. She was interacting with Kumawood actor Lilwin. In the photo, Pamela’s heavy breasts seem to have increased, and her fans are wondering if they are the breasts they already know or something has been done to increase them. For instance, Kwaku believes that there is no way her breasts could be like this, adding that it is photoshop:
Yen.com.gh