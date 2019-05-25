NPP, NDC responsiveness to vigilantism dialogue commendable – Peace Council

The National Peace Council (NPC) has commended the cooperation by the two main political parties in the ongoing vigilantism dialogue, aimed at finding viable measures of disbanding political vigilante groups in the country.



As a means of curbing future related causes of the sour aftermath of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, a vigilantism bill was laid in Parliament for consideration and subsequent approval after investigation by the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry.



At a stakeholder conference to discuss concerns and perspectives in respect to Vigilantism and Other Related Offenses Bill 2019, George Amoh, the acting Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council noted that the degree of responsiveness shown by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was highly commendable.



“The parties have so far exhibited concern to finding sustainable ways of wiping out the issue of political vigilantism, we also realise parties engaged are responding positively, I think I have to establish they’re responsive to dialogue and we have to encourage them to continue.



“The citizenry must help create political environment for dialogue to be effective and efficient for good law to be passed, if there is distrust or threat, we’re likely not to have the support and assistance for it to be passed.”



The National Peace Council has been the mediator in the ongoing bipartisan meeting aimed at setting modalities on the disbandment of political vigilante groups, however, both parties expressed their disinterest in supporting matters relating to intra-party vigilantism.



Addressing the gathering on behalf of the NPP, Gary Nimako reiterated the party’s disinterest in assisting and supporting issues of violence, and stated that anybody who commits act of lawlessness ought to be arrested and punished according to the law.

Alex Segbefia, on behalf of the NDC, noted that even though the bill is premature, it doesn’t take away vigilantism as a dangerous phenomenon, and if not addressed, could have devastating effects in future.

The Attorney General on the instruction of the president prepared and submitted a specific legislation to deal with political vigilantism with correlating sanctions to parliament in April, 2019. -ghanaweb.com