Meteors to play Algeria Sept 6

Ghana’s African U-23 qualifying first leg match against Algeria has been scheduled Friday September 6 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Meteors will travel to Algiers for the return encounter scheduled for Tuesday September 10.

Winner of the two-legged tie will book a place in the African U-23 championship to be staged in Egypt from November 8-22, 2019.

The U-23 tournament will determine which three African nations will compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics men’s football tournament in Japan.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side has been in camp since August 7 with the team taking on Hearts of Oak and other local sides in pre- match trial games.

Ghana is looking to make it to the next Olympic Games after missing out of the competition since 2004.

The Black Queens will begin their quest to qualify to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with a clash against Gabon on August 28.

The first leg tie will be played away in Libreville with the return leg scheduled for Tuesday, September 3 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Coach Mercy Tagoe’s side has been in camp since August 7 preparing for the double-header.

The senior female national team would be hoping to make it to the next stage of the qualifiers and make their maiden appearance at the Olympic Games. –FA