Konadu: Local Black Stars will improve against Senegal

Maxwell Konadu, head coach of the local Black Stars has said his team will lift up their game in the finals of the ongoing West African Football Union (WAFU) championship in Senegal after beating Cote d’Ivoire 1-0 to qualify for the final on Sunday, October 13.

According to him, though Cote d’Ivoire played better than the Stars, they carried the day and were convinced the finals would see an improved performance.

“I have been with this team for the past six years and I can say that they keep improving year after year and match after match.

“We didn’t start preparations early for this tournament but our game has been improving and we believe we would play a much better and improved game than we did in the last match; though we won, they played better than us” he said.

The former Asante Kotoko coach said he had only one player from the team that won the 2017 edition in his current squad, which makes the team entirely new but they were up to the task.

“We have only one member with us now from the 2017 squad. Though it’s a new team we have been able to put ourselves together to compete in this tournament and we are confident of maintaining the trophy”. -GNA